Mobile Games - Leads QA Analyst

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring an experienced QA Analyst to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins and Tribes: Ascend, as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our analyst do:

Work directly with QA analysts (onsite and outsourced) to ensure our game products meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance through hands-on testing and problem reporting.

Collaborate with the producer and/or project lead to create and implement a comprehensive, effective, and detailed quality plan and test procedures for all games assigned.

Provides leadership and technical expertise to team of QA Analysts.

Interprets, analyzes, and evaluates testing progress at specific milestones related to QA deliverables and jurisdictional requirements.

Communicates QA project status (including risk and mitigation strategies) to all stakeholders.

Who we are looking for:

5+ years QA experience managing and prioritizing issues.

Excellent understanding of first party certifications standards and requirements.

Ability to lead and work in a team environment.

Understanding of the Software Development Process

Excellent troubleshooting, organizational, & communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems

Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration

Familiar with bug tracking software management systems.

Familiar with building test cases and test plans.

Preferred candidate has: