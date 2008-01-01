Mobile Games - Lead Programmer

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Lead Programmer to work at our studio on SMITE: Rivals in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins & Tribes: Ascend,; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Lead Programmers do:

Design and architect new game enhancements and implement bug fixes using Unity

Design and architect other client or server systems as required.

Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project.

Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products.

Write clear, maintainable, portable code.

Participate in code and architecture reviews.

Who we are looking for:

Exceptional C/C# design and programming skills.

Proven outstanding debugging and technical problem ownership skills

7+ years of experience with programming for video games, with shipped mobile titles.

3+ years of experience programming mobile games.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience through professional game development, indie projects, or mods.

Experience with the Unity engine.

Team-oriented, but self-motivated.

Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with an iterative development process that changes rapidly.

Passion for games. Strong work ethic.

Problem solver.

Preferred candidate has: