Mobile Games - Gameplay Programmer

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring a Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio on SMITE: Rivals, in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins & Tribes: Ascend; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our Gameplay Programmers do:

Design and architect new game enhancements and defects fixes using Unity.

Design and architect other client or server systems as required.

Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project.

Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products.

Write clear, maintainable, portable code.

Participate in code and architecture reviews.

Who we are looking for:

Exceptional C/C# design and programming skills.3+ years of experience with gameplay programming, with shipped mobile titles.

Experience with the Unity engine.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience through professional game development, indie projects, or mods.

Team-oriented, but self-motivated.

Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development .process.

Passion for games. Strong work ethic.

Problem solver.

Preferred candidates have: