Mobile Games - Game Designer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire a Game Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE: Rivals.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins & Tribes: Ascend,as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What a game designer does:

Pitch innovative game features to a project lead that are designed to improve customer acquisition, engagement, and/or monetization, but overall must be fun.

Collaborate with the engineering and art team to effectively implement new features and systems.

Manage game systems, economics, and mechanics.

Modeling and tuning complex game systems.

Provide clear feature documentation, diagrams, wireframes, and prototypes.

Analyze live data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience.

Who we are looking for:

3+ years of experience with games development.A passion and thorough understanding of mobile games.

Ability to analyze gameplay mechanics and feature designs.

Able to design game systems, individual gameplay features, and player progressions.

Understanding of game balance, including statistics, virtual goods, economics, and user motivations.

Understanding of interaction design concepts and principles.

Able to excel in a rapid iteration environment.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills.

Bachelor's degree required.

Preferred candidate has: