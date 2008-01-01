Mobile Game - UI/UX Designer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced UI/UX Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We are looking for an exceptional Designer who wants be a part of a close-knit and fast-paced development team for Mobile Games. This person will work directly with the director, programmers, and designers to create groundbreaking user interface designs with our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our UI/UX designers do:

Understand what our users are doing and why, and use that knowledge to guide the visual and interactive vision of multi-platform games.

Create and show solutions by developing visual strategies, wireframes, page layouts, interactions, prototypes, color palettes, icons, etc.

Iterate based on ongoing feedback from users, either building new features or improving existing features.

Take ownership of the overall user experience, ensuring every facet of a product is intuitive and elegant.

Support the team in game design and product engagement.

Who we are looking for: