Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Mobile Game - Senior Gameplay Programmer
Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Senior Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, & Tribes: Ascend; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.
What a Gameplay Programmer does:
- Involvement in all areas of game development including Programming of Graphics, Game Logic, Artificial Intelligence and User Interface
- Implementation of gameplay features and improvements using the Unity Engine, both 3D and 2D.
- Troubleshooting and delivering solutions to programming defects.
- Design and architect other client or server systems.
- Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products, and be actively involved in a highly iterative process.
- Daily communication with team members and production.
- Support and contribute new ideas to game design
- Develop effectively with a mobile platform in mind.
- Write robust code to be used by millions of users.
- Independently create complete solutions from scratch.
Who we are looking for:
- Wide understanding of different game technology areas (gameplay, graphics, tools etc.)
- Exceptional C/C# design and programming skills.
- 5+ years of software programming experience.
- Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE)
- Experience with owning and driving the development of a gameplay feature from start to finish
- Self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development
- Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development processes.
- Strong passion for games.
Preferred candidate has:
- Credited as a programmer on 2+ shipped titles or playable games.
- Experience with the Unity Engine, with Unreal 3 & 4 being a plus.
- Experience with gameplay subsystems like animation, VFX, etc.
- Knowledge of source control.
- Experience with PC/Windows programming.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.