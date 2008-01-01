Mobile Game - Senior Gameplay Programmer

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Senior Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, & Tribes: Ascend; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What a Gameplay Programmer does:

Involvement in all areas of game development including Programming of Graphics, Game Logic, Artificial Intelligence and User Interface

Implementation of gameplay features and improvements using the Unity Engine, both 3D and 2D.

Troubleshooting and delivering solutions to programming defects.

Design and architect other client or server systems.

Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products, and be actively involved in a highly iterative process.

Daily communication with team members and production.

Support and contribute new ideas to game design

Develop effectively with a mobile platform in mind.

Write robust code to be used by millions of users.

Independently create complete solutions from scratch.

Who we are looking for:

Wide understanding of different game technology areas (gameplay, graphics, tools etc.)

Exceptional C/C# design and programming skills.

5+ years of software programming experience.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE)

Experience with owning and driving the development of a gameplay feature from start to finish

Self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development

Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development processes.

Strong passion for games.

Preferred candidate has: