Apply at www.HighMoonStudios.com and email Pearl at Plorenzo@highmoonstudios.com

Great Games Start with Great People! This is a significant time in our company’s history – and one of the most exciting times to join us! Activision Blizzard, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, is the premier worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Activision Blizzard’s portfolio includes such best-selling video game franchises as Activision Publishing’s Call of Duty, Destiny, Spider-Man, X-Men and Transformers, in addition to the Blizzard Entertainment Franchises.

High Moon Studios

Founded in 2002, High Moon Studios is an award-winning studio developing and contributing on action games such as the Call of Duty franchise, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, and Transformers: War for Cybertron. We employ approximately 100 people in Carlsbad, California, a seaside city in San Diego County.

Our pride is our people and the experiences we have successfully created for our fans. High Moon's talent comprises industry veterans responsible for some of the most successful games ever made. We have award-winning developers, published artists and specialists recognized as among the best in their fields. Our studio has a history of using innovative techniques designed to boost productivity and product quality, which in turn enhances our studio's quality of life.

We are currently seeking the best of the best as we collaborate with Bungie on the Destiny Franchise.

Mission Designer (All Levels)

High Moon Studios is seeking a talented and self-directed Mission Designer (All Levels) to join our award-winning video game studio.

Responsibilities:

Scripting gameplay events and objectives to enhance the level design.

Collaborating with team to create new innovative gameplay mechanics and scenarios.

Providing critical feedback on concepts related to gameplay and level design in a group setting.

Using game vision as filter for all design decisions; ensures consistency of design.

Seeking and identifying problems and offering solutions on improvement.

Prioritizing and self-managing tasks with Lead to meet deadlines.

Understand the overall game design process (level flow, engagement ranges, item placement) and can apply this knowledge to level creation.

Strong problem solving and trouble-shooting skills.

Willingness to take constructive criticism from peers and Lead Level Designer.

Have pride and passion for your work, eager to deliver a highly polished final product.

Ability to explain the creative process that went into the creation of a level and how specific elements of the design enhance the experience.





Requirements:

A strong passion for online cooperative games.

1+ years of game mod experience as a level game designer.

Works well in a team environment. Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

Provide playable examples of levels in relevant school project games to qualify for an interview.

Hands-on experience with a scripting language (LUA, JavaScript or similar).

Passionately familiar with the Destiny franchise.

