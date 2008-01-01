Mid to Sr Gameplay Programmer

Do you want a chance to build the kind of gameplay mechanics, amazing weapons, and creative enemies that Insomniac is known for? Can you combine your strong programming and 3D math skills with creativity and a passion for games to create amazing gameplay? If so, this is the role for you!

Gameplay Programmers here at Insomniac work closely with the Design and Animation departments to build the gameplay systems and features that define our games. In this role you would help realize the creative vision for the game by using our established codebase and your own skills and abilities, building our next great gameplay experience.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework, including server functionality as appropriate

Design and implement modifications, reorganizations, extensions, and optimizations to existing code base

Implement and augment tools to expose features to content creators

Work closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical, creative, and scheduling feedback; expand and adapt designs to meet project goals

Provide time estimates to leads and management; keep co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Must have shipped one or more titles.

Strong 3D math skills, including but not limited to practical knowledge of vectors and vector operations, matrices and matrix transformations, and the various different representations of rotations (Euler, angle-axis, quaternion).

The basics of intersection testing and collision is a plus.

Highly proficient with an application programming language (C,C++,C# as applicable to role).

Ability to adhere to the prevalent coding style and practices, including source control standards. Understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming paradigms.

Familiarity with commercial content creation packages.

Desired: Proficiency in a scripting language (Python, Perl, Javascript, as applicable to role). Familiarity with component-based programming paradigms. Familiarity with networking programming.

Other Skills: Dedication towards individual and team growth. Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work in and contribute to a collaborative environment. Good instincts for game design and fun and innovative gameplay. Must be flexible with schedule changes and shifting timetables. Needs to be able to work independently and efficiently when required. Ability to multitask several time intensive tasks at once.

Preferred Experience: Avid gamer, especially in AAA controller-based games. Application of math and physics to games. Experience designing and implementing gameplay systems and features for commercially released games.