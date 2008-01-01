Mid to Sr Gameplay Programmer

Do you want a chance to build the kind of gameplay mechanics, amazing weapons, and creative enemies that Insomniac is known for? Can you combine your strong programming and 3D math skills with creativity and a passion for games to create amazing gameplay? If so, this is the role for you!
Gameplay Programmers here at Insomniac work closely with the Design and Animation departments to build the gameplay systems and features that define our games. In this role you would help realize the creative vision for the game by using our established codebase and your own skills and abilities, building our next great gameplay experience.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
Education and/or Experience:
Desired: Proficiency in a scripting language (Python, Perl, Javascript, as applicable to role). Familiarity with component-based programming paradigms. Familiarity with networking programming.
Other Skills: Dedication towards individual and team growth. Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work in and contribute to a collaborative environment. Good instincts for game design and fun and innovative gameplay. Must be flexible with schedule changes and shifting timetables. Needs to be able to work independently and efficiently when required. Ability to multitask several time intensive tasks at once.
Preferred Experience: Avid gamer, especially in AAA controller-based games. Application of math and physics to games. Experience designing and implementing gameplay systems and features for commercially released games.