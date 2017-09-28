Mid to Senior Gameplay Programmer

Phosphor Studios is seeking multiple, experienced programmers to join our team. We are looking for people who are smart, self-motivated, and passionate about amazing games and interactive experiences.

Our Programmers take point on technical decisions, engine optimizations, and bug fixes. They also get to be creative and own gameplay systems, and are expected to research new development techniques. Programmers at Phosphor Studios work closely with art and design teams to establish realistic expectations while still achieving a high-quality fun factor.

Our main studio is located in Chicago, IL, in the heart of Fulton Market and close to many great restaurants. We have a competitive benefits package, flexible work schedule, and are based in a very livable and cool city!

Responsibilities

Write modern C++ that is clear and easy to maintain

Take ownership over your code and systems and work to improve those systems autonomously

Architect new systems by working closely with other disciplines, including art, design, audio, and animation.

Quickly learn our build and development environment, and become an expert on the game engine in which you are working

Participate in code reviews and provide technical guidance for other developers on the team

Be proactive about continually improving our development environment and process

Be a fun and upbeat team member, and help your teammates become better game developers

Take charge of making sure our platform builds are working and running at rate, within memory and disk space limitations, with acceptable load times, and are TRC compliant

Optimize game and engine systems in order to ship products

Qualifications

B.S. in Computer Science, Computer Game Development, a related discipline, or equivalent real world experience

2+ years’ experience as a professional game programmer

Have completed and shipped a software product with a full team

Expert in C++ and highly knowledgeable about modern software engineering principles (Source Control, Continuous Integration, etc.)

Experience analyzing performance problems and optimizing engine and gameplay systems

Experience finding and fixing low level bugs in engine code

Bonus Qualifications

Experience using UE4, UE3, or Unity engines

Experience in web technologies like in AWS, AZURE, backend dev, or full stack dev, etc.

Experience creating art assets

Experience shipping games on current console platforms

Experience with graphics programming or debugging of graphics bugs

Experience with multiplayer game development or low level networking

Experience with a major middleware package (PhysX, WWise, etc.)

Phosphor Studios is committed to achieving a diverse workforce through application of its equal opportunity and nondiscrimination policy. People from all walks of life irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, and disability are encouraged to apply.