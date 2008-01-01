Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Mid/Sr UI Artist
With great vision comes great responsibility. Speaking of great vision and responsibility, Insomniac Games is looking for a Mid to Sr. UI Artist for our Spider-Man game! This role would help develop art content and motion graphics, all while creating an immersive experience. If your interest is piqued, you can find even more information below!
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
- Work with department lead, art director, lead artist, and concept artist to maintain art direction for the game
- Participates in development of art work for products, with a focus on HUD, User Interface, and motion graphics
- Collaborates with the Design Lead to establish and wireframe the UI flow
- Animates/scripts events in Flash.
- Coordinates the work of vendors and freelancers as required
- Teaches, trains and interprets data and resolves routine issues
- Experiment with and/or evaluate techniques and/or art programs to improve efficiency, workflow, or pipeline contribution to game art
- This role may have supervisory duties, dependent upon candidate and skill level
- Other duties may be assigned
Education and/or Experience:
- Master's degree (M. A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Expert Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and Flash. Experience with a 3D application. Able to work on both a Mac and PC.
- Good attention to detail, strong foundation skills, multitasking, collaboration with other teams, working knowledge of best practices for game design
If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for -- then we want to hear from you. Please use the link and apply directly to the role. Thanks!
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.