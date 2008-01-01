webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Insomniac Games
Website:
http://www.insomniacgames.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Mid/Sr UI Artist

With great vision comes great responsibility. Speaking of great vision and responsibility, Insomniac Games is looking for a Mid to Sr. UI Artist for our Spider-Man game! This role would help develop art content and motion graphics, all while creating an immersive experience. If your interest is piqued, you can find even more information below!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Work with department lead, art director, lead artist, and concept artist to maintain art direction for the game
  • Participates in development of art work for products, with a focus on HUD, User Interface, and motion graphics
  • Collaborates with the Design Lead to establish and wireframe the UI flow
  • Animates/scripts events in Flash.
  • Coordinates the work of vendors and freelancers as required
  • Teaches, trains and interprets data and resolves routine issues
  • Experiment with and/or evaluate techniques and/or art programs to improve efficiency, workflow, or pipeline contribution to game art
  • This role may have supervisory duties, dependent upon candidate and skill level
  • Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

  • Master's degree (M. A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Expert Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and Flash. Experience with a 3D application. Able to work on both a Mac and PC.
  • Good attention to detail, strong foundation skills, multitasking, collaboration with other teams, working knowledge of best practices for game design

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for -- then we want to hear from you. Please use the link and apply directly to the role. Thanks!

Options

