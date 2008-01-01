Mid-Level Game Designer, Live Game

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

As a Game Designer, you will work with a team of producers, designers, engineers, product managers and marketers to create world-class free-to-play mobile games. The ideal candidate is a Star Trek fan that has experience designing and balancing game systems, content and economies for live mobile free-to-play games.

What You’ll Do:

Guide the design and balance of game systems and content for our live games

Analyze the player engagement and spending behavior to optimize activities, consumables and game balance

Communicate effectively across the game team and with project stakeholders to help with implementation, improvement and testing of your work

Collaborate with UX designers and Engineers to implement game features

What We Seek:

3 to 5 years of design experience, including content and systems created for shipped games

Authentic love for Star Trek and other brands we work with

Experience working on a live free-to-play mobile game and balancing their economies and game systems for both engagement and monetization

Strong understanding of design principles and basic economics involved in free-to-play

Demonstrated ability to take constraints and business goals to shape elegant design solutions

Willingness to be wrong and learn iteratively to find simple solutions to big problems

Demonstrated ability to empathize with players and understand their perspective

Excellent critical, analytical and communication skills

Masterful use of spreadsheets (Excel, Numbers or Google Sheets)

Experience with data and content input using YML, JSON or XML

Ability to drive design using data and metrics is a big plus

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies

: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.