PuzzleNation creates digital games based on bestselling printed puzzles including Crosswords, Word Search, Sudoku and more. Our games feature content from Penny Press & Dell Magazines, the number one puzzle magazine publisher founded in 1931. Our flagship app, Penny Dell Crosswords, is consistently rated 4.5 stars and engages more than 50,000 players daily.

PuzzleNation is excited to expand our efforts with the addition of a Marketing Manager, reporting to the Director of Digital Games. The right candidate will be results oriented, have deep knowledge and experience with digital marketing methods on iOS and Android platforms. This role requires knowledge of successful mobile game marketing methods and effective management of third-party advertising services. Knowledge of current mobile game, monetization and marketing trends is required. This is an excellent opportunity to join a successful and growing game development team!

This is a telecommuter, work at home position. Our process includes daily morning video chats (U.S. Eastern time), additional video chats as-needed and constant communication via Slack.

Responsibilities include:

Ownership of marketing KPI’s including revenue growth, daily usage and ad spending

Own the complete marketing process – research, planning, implementation, revision, etc.

Build upon current marketing efforts to increase user acquisition, daily average users and overall revenue

Daily review and optimization of ongoing digital advertising campaigns with multiple service providers

Collaborate with creative to design new and revise existing campaigns

Recommend game revisions targeted at improving marketing performance

Contribute to blog and social media efforts and materials

Plan and implement campaigns aimed at expanding current demographic and alternate campaigns aimed at new demographics

Stay up to date with the latest in digital marketing trends for games and other apps

The skills & experience we’re looking for:

Bachelor's degree, or higher, in Marketing or relevant discipline.

2 or more years experience in mobile game marketing or other relevant experience.

Facebook and AdWords experience required. Experience with additional ad networks is a big plus.

A/B test planning, implementation and follow-up.

Experience with multiple platforms including familiarity with common advertising and analytics services on these platforms.

Ninja level Excel skills are strongly preferred.

Strong communication & collaboration skills. As a distributed team, this is of high importance. You’ll need to be comfortable using lots of video chat and Slack messaging.

Experience writing for blogs and social media, along with planning and implementing social media efforts

Familiarity with Crosswords, Sudoku, Word Search and other classic printed puzzles.

An appreciation and understanding of the audience for traditional printed puzzle games.

6 months or more of full-time telecommuting experience is preferred.

A high degree of personal responsibility and attention to detail.

Applicants will be required to meet, via video chat, with one or more PuzzleNation employees. We’ll talk about your interest in the position, what you have to offer over other candidates, prior game marketing experiences and examples of marketing plans, campaigns and results.

If your skills and experience are a very good fit with the description above, please send resume and salary requirements to: jobs@puzzlenation.com