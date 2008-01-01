Marketing Manager

Location:
Netmarble has become one of the world’s fastest growing mobile game company in the world and consistently ranks as the top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. We partner with world-renowned IP’s from companies such as Disney, Marvel, and LucasFilm to produce major top grossing hits such as Marvel Future Fight, Star Wars™: Force Arena, and Lineage 2: Revolution. We also recently announced the acquisition of Kabam’s top Vancouver studio, responsible for the top 10 grossing hit Marvel Contest of Champions and upcoming Transformers: Forged to Fight. Located at Buena Park, CA, Netmarble US aims to hire energetic, reliable and most importantly, game loving talents to entertain the western world with us!
Job Duties:
- Work with game studios to develop product roadmaps and marketing plans centered around creating awareness for our mobile games through a variety of tactics such as user acquisition, influencer programs, and activities that raise engagement rates.
- Manage internal talent and outside agencies to produce creative assets for advertising, promotional materials, conferences and special events.
- Collaborate with cross functional teams such as PR and community to develop messaging strategies and flawlessly execute on campaign goals.
- Define and develop go-to-market strategies by conducting competitive market analysis, trends, product branding, positioning, and campaign narratives.
- Analyze key performance indicators to help identify opportunities to create marketing strategies that produce results and insightful business intelligence that allow executives teams to make better informed decisions.
- Develop creative briefs that help inform creative teams to build out key art, trailers, gameplay videos, app store screenshots, and UA banners.
- Conduct consumer research and regularly report findings to executive leaderships and key stakeholders.
Requirements:
- Passion for gaming with industry experience preferred
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience in a relative field(s).
- Minimum 5 years of work experience in a marketing or brand management role within gaming/entertainment industries
- Exceptional business, analytical, and critical thinking skills
- Experience both building marketing strategies and executing on campaign tactics
- Understanding of mobile gaming, live-service operations, and free-to-play highly preferred
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Experience working with cross-functional teams and building strong relationships with key stakeholders
- High proficiency with Microsoft Office product suite
Benefits:
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance
- 401(K) Retirement Plan
- Leave benefits: Vacation, Personal Time, Sick Leave, and more!
- Other benefits available
