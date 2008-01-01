Marketing Manager

Netmarble has become one of the world’s fastest growing mobile game company in the world and consistently ranks as the top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. We partner with world-renowned IP’s from companies such as Disney, Marvel, and LucasFilm to produce major top grossing hits such as Marvel Future Fight, Star Wars™: Force Arena, and Lineage 2: Revolution. We also recently announced the acquisition of Kabam’s top Vancouver studio, responsible for the top 10 grossing hit Marvel Contest of Champions and upcoming Transformers: Forged to Fight. Located at Buena Park, CA, Netmarble US aims to hire energetic, reliable and most importantly, game loving talents to entertain the western world with us!

