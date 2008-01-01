About Us :

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role

Are you a talented artist with a passion for gaming and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking a Marketing Concept Artist to join our team of talented game professionals.

The 2D Marketing Artist will work closely with our CMO and Copywriters on all of our Marketing/Creative Projects, including the creatives for our hit game “Battle Camp”. Having a keen eye for detail is imperative, passionate about their work, and deadline driven. Most of the work will be done in photoshop and Illustrator.

This is a full-time, 40-hour per week position. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete an art exercise.

Responsibilities

Work closely with Art directors and the marketing team to produce work that draws users to our game.

Produce engaging and captivating artworks in the form of ads, game icon, game cover art etc

Has to have great drawing and painting abilities in all kinds of subject matter, as well as a flexible style to meet the needs of any project

Draw ads targeting our female user base

Minimum Qualifications

Exceptional drawing and painting skills

Highly proficient in Adobe photoshop for painting

Familiar in Adobe Illustrator

Sounds Good?

While we work hard to make the best games out there, we support a casual, open environment where we’re all in this together.

If this sounds right up your alley, please submit your portfolio and resume.