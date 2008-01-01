Marketing Brand Manager (SMITE/Paladins)

Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a games-loving Brand Manager to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Brand Manager will be dedicated to building a trusted, fun, and community focused brand for our games. As a key member of the Hi-Rez marketing team you will work closely with product, art, analytics, public relations, community, console, user acquisition, and platform teams in a highly collaborative global environment.

What our Brand Managers do:

Establish a well defined brand for the game and its global community of players.

Establish big picture marketing plans that drive brand awareness, user acquisition, player retention, and player monetization across regions.

Establish marketing budgets and managing against them.

Work with multiple internal teams to ensure consistent brand image and message is deployed throughout the company and to the public.

Establish partnerships and strategies for game merchandising.

Establish new and maintain existing relationships with partners in the gaming industry.

Monitor ongoing performance of user acquisition campaigns.

Who we are looking for: