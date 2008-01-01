Location:
Marketing Artist
Let your creativity shine at Tilting Point, where you can help independent developers share their creations with players around the world. Our marketing art team is growing and we’re looking for talented, high-quality game art and graphics designers to join us. On our team, you’ll work on a wide variety of projects, for all types of players across many creative styles. We’re an agile company and thrive on the creative freedom, versatility, and team spirit of our artists!
Your Future at TPM
- Collaborate with other team members and with external developers to create visual concepts and ideas that portray our games under their best light across a wide range of assets such as promotional art, app icons, App Store screenshots, social media, and video trailers.
- Contribute visual ideas to communities and forums.
- Support team in UI & UX improvements.
Your XP & Skills
- Passionate about games and art!
- Able to create a variety of styles and production quality.
- Skilled at creating concepts from scratch and bringing them to life up to final production.
- A good sense of taste and an eye for quality.
- Familiarity with F2P games is required.
- Able to juggle multiple projects.
- Excellent knowledge of Adobe suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
- Experience with video software a big plus (Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Final Cut, etc.).
- Experience with 3D software (Maya / 3DS Max) and character posing is a big plus
- Appreciation of User Interface design.
- Self-motivated, highly results-driven, and nimble.
- Interested in challenging yourself, grow your skills, work with talented people and have fun in the process.
Location: New York, New York (Midtown Manhattan)
Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.
