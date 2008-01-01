Marketing Artist

New York, New York

Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com . All submissions are confidential.

Location: New York, New York (Midtown Manhattan)

Your Future at TPM

Let your creativity shine at Tilting Point, where you can help independent developers share their creations with players around the world. Our marketing art team is growing and we’re looking for talented, high-quality game art and graphics designers to join us. On our team, you’ll work on a wide variety of projects, for all types of players across many creative styles. We’re an agile company and thrive on the creative freedom, versatility, and team spirit of our artists!

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message