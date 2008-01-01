webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
PerBlue
Website:
http://perblue.com/
Location:
Madison, Wisconsin
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Associate Degree
Marketing Artist

PerBlue is looking for a talented Marketing Artist with experience in the digital space (both 2D art/illustration and 3D) and a passion for videogames. Working together with Product Leads and the Creative and Marketing teams, the Marketing Artist is responsible for producing cohesive and compelling digital banner ads and other digital media that will be used in marketing media buys to promote our games to millions of people.

 

Responsibilities

  • Produce digital mobile banner ads for in-app ad campaigns and for social media advertising.
  • Pose and adjust characters and environments to create dynamic ad compositions.
  • Take game characters and alter their appearance to create compelling ad creative.
  • Create social media assets such as cover images, profile photos, and post images.
  • Create app icons and screenshots to be published in app stores.

 

Specific Requirements & Qualifications

  • 1 - 3 years digital graphic design experience in digital banner ads & social media ads (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
  • 2D digital painting skills
  • 3D model/rig/lighting experience
  • Strong design, composition, and production skills
  • Excellent communication and time management skills
  • Be results-oriented and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment
  • Proficient knowledge of Adobe Photoshop

 

Nice-To-Have Knowledge & Experience

  • Game-specific marketing experience
  • Video storyboarding and basic video editing experience
  • Branding and logo design experience
  • Familiar with SPINE animation framework and Unity
  • Familiar with Maya and 3ds Max
  • Web design or mobile app UI design experience

 

** You must submit an online portfolio to apply. **

 

Compensation and Benefits

PerBlue is a quickly growing independent studio whose free-to-play mobile games have been played by millions of people around the world. We offer 6+ weeks of paid vacation and health, dental, and vision insurance as well as 401k. We have a catered lunch program, a snack-stocked kitchen, and a refrigerator full of liquid refreshments. You'll get membership to our local hackerspace Sector67 and enjoy our regular socials. You'll be part of an energetic and collaborative environment, and work with a great team. We have flexible hours and are located in a vibrant neighborhood in beautiful downtown Madison.

PerBlue is an independent game development studio based in Madison, WI with a highly skilled team of amazingly talented people. We’ve been named a “Top Developer” by Google, a “Best Place to Work” by Madison Magazine, and “Madison's Favorite Tech Startup” by the Isthmus. This is a full time position based in Madison, WI. Compensation is competitive and based on experience.

