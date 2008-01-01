***Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States***

The Marketing Analyst will work with available data sources/reports to analyze player acquisition/retention activities. In addition, this position will be a trusted source of analysis and reporting both on an ad-hoc basis and through generating dashboards for key stakeholders.

