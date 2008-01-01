webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Wargaming America, Inc.
Website:
http://wargaming.com/en/
Location:
Emeryville, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Marketing/PR
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Marketing Analyst

The Marketing Analyst will work with available data sources/reports to analyze player acquisition/retention activities. In addition, this position will be a trusted source of analysis and reporting both on an ad-hoc basis and through generating dashboards for key stakeholders.

Essential Job Function:

  • Understand and analyze user lifecycle and find actionable insights
  • Work closely with CRM, Marketing, and other Wargaming Analytics teams to share learnings, performance data, and standardize processes/reporting
  • Suggest proper optimization and improvement on active campaigns
  • Recommend controlled tests with a goal of increasing performance
  • Analyze results of campaigns in order to provide key learnings to stakeholders and prepare strategy guidance for future campaigns
  • Work independently to investigate and identify new opportunities to improve user funnel

Essential Position Requirements:

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field

Experience:

  • 3+ years’ experience in marketing analytics
  • Experience creating dashboards in Tableau or similar tools
  • Knowledgeable in SQL scripting, and some exposure to Hadoop technologies
  • Familiarity with relational databases (such as Oracle)

Skills:

  • Extremely detail oriented with the ability to work independently and manage multiple projects
  • High integrity and demonstrated ability to work with confidential information
  • Ability and willingness to travel internationally as needed
  • Must be flexible and adaptable to ever-changing data requirements, modeling, and project requirements

Desired:

  • Familiarity with NOSQL databases
  • Experience in statistical modeling and data mining; knowledge of SPSS, SAS and R
  • Familiarity or experience with unstructured data, text and sentiment analysis and NPS
  • Passion for gaming
  • Experience working for a free-to-play video game publisher

http://jobs.jobvite.com/wargaming-america/jobs

***Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States***

