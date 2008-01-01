Location:
Marketing Analyst
The Marketing Analyst will work with available data sources/reports to analyze player acquisition/retention activities. In addition, this position will be a trusted source of analysis and reporting both on an ad-hoc basis and through generating dashboards for key stakeholders.
Essential Job Function:
- Understand and analyze user lifecycle and find actionable insights
- Work closely with CRM, Marketing, and other Wargaming Analytics teams to share learnings, performance data, and standardize processes/reporting
- Suggest proper optimization and improvement on active campaigns
- Recommend controlled tests with a goal of increasing performance
- Analyze results of campaigns in order to provide key learnings to stakeholders and prepare strategy guidance for future campaigns
- Work independently to investigate and identify new opportunities to improve user funnel
Essential Position Requirements:
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field
Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience in marketing analytics
- Experience creating dashboards in Tableau or similar tools
- Knowledgeable in SQL scripting, and some exposure to Hadoop technologies
- Familiarity with relational databases (such as Oracle)
Skills:
- Extremely detail oriented with the ability to work independently and manage multiple projects
- High integrity and demonstrated ability to work with confidential information
- Ability and willingness to travel internationally as needed
- Must be flexible and adaptable to ever-changing data requirements, modeling, and project requirements
Desired:
- Familiarity with NOSQL databases
- Experience in statistical modeling and data mining; knowledge of SPSS, SAS and R
- Familiarity or experience with unstructured data, text and sentiment analysis and NPS
- Passion for gaming
- Experience working for a free-to-play video game publisher
***Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States***
