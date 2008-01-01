YOUR CAREER! We are growing in the publishing space and looking to incubate new ideas – this is a great time to join the team and help us shape the organization! Our team will create games and interactive experiences that extend engagement with the company’s franchises on mobile, console, PC and emerging platforms such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.



The Manager, Product Marketing will work in a fast paced, dynamic environment and support the VP, Marketing and Director, Product Marketing to help drive key marketing efforts across a portfolio of mobile, PC, console, and VR games based on Universal’s top franchises.

The ideal candidate has experience in entertainment, product marketing, brand marketing/management, and/or digital marketing. Direct experience in the game marketing space is highly desired.

Essential Responsibilities:

Strategically execute marketing initiatives across a portfolio of mobile, PC, console, and VR games

Cultivate relationships and extensively communicate with Games & Digital Platforms functions to ensure day-to-day efforts of the marketing team are aligned with business goals

Collaborate with the marketing team to develop best in class creative materials working with both internal and external partners, including storefront assets, digital advertising creative, print materials, and video trailers

Distribute all relevant messaging and marketing materials to Brand Development stakeholders globally

Analyze performance of marketing campaigns to regularly identify areas for optimization

Manage special projects such as partner events, brand summits, trade shows, etc

Keep up with industry trends and leverage innovative marketing tactics to drive successful campaigns

Basic Qualifications:

4+ years of experience in a marketing role

Bachelors degree

Strong interest in all major areas of marketing, including mobile, online and offline, brand management and product marketing, search, CRM, social media and PR

The ability to coordinate across internal functional groups and external partners/licensors

Additional Job Requirements:

Interested candidate must submit a resume/CV through www.nbcunicareers.com to be considered

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States

Desired Characteristics:

Passion for games and entertainment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic, flexible environment.

Excellent relationship-building and influencing skills