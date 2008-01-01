Manager, Brand Marketing - LEGO

SUMMARY OF POSITION:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, seeks a Manager, Brand Marketing for the Marketing department. Under direction of the Executive Director, Brand Marketing, the WBIE Brand Marketing Manager will help define and execute the global marketing plans for upcoming LEGO physical and digital games. The Manager interfaces with various WBIE departments including Public Relations, Operations, Finance, Trade Marketing, Social Media and International as well as other WB and Time Warner divisions, developers, brand and promotional partners. The Manager also works with key licensors to raise awareness to marketing programs, solicit approvals and collaborate on cross-divisional programs.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop, orchestrate and execute comprehensive global marketing plans for assigned products, and liaise with game development teams and partners for sign-off on product vision, strategy and business goals from concept through each deployment milestone.

Lead team meetings to ensure PR, Operations, Trade Marketing, Social Media and International department leads are aligned with the global marketing plans.

Manage creative development with agencies and ensure campaign messaging aligns with the overall brand strategy.

Develop TV, digital and social media briefs and then provide analysis and evaluations of the plans and data provided by agencies.

Maintain deliverable dates and be accountable for timely delivery of materials worldwide.

Monitor agreed to marketing expenditures throughout the sell-in cycle and be responsible for complete budgetary management.

Establish and nurture relationships with licensors, partners, 1 st parties and external agencies.

Champion product assignments across the WB studio and to various internal departments to inspire excitement and support.



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

BA/BS degree required, MBA preferred.

5+ years experience in marketing (games preferred).

Demonstrated experience in project management, analysis and the ability to work across multiple teams.

Excellent analytical, verbal, and written skills.

Results oriented, self-motivated.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Ability to analyze a variety of data and identify marketing trends.

High degree of comfort managing multiple projects.

Passion for video games and emerging technology.

Requires some travel.



The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation, gender identity or any other category protected by law.