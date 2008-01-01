SUMMARY OF POSITION:



With the support of the Director of Brand content and partnerships, the Manager will lead the development and evolution of a new brand content strategy for Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) and build a best-in-class content strategy across all WBIE games portfolio. This is a rare opportunity to create original content, develop content partnerships and cross promotion opportunities, defining engagement metrics, and leveraging new technologies and distribution opportunities.



The role interfaces with various WBIE teams including Brand marketing, PR, Consumer Insights, Product Development, Mobile Publishing and International as well as with other WB and Time Warner divisions, licensors, developers, promotional partners, and First Parties to execute on cross-divisional and cross-promotional opportunities supporting the titles.



The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge in content production and a strong interest in video games and in particular in eSports.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:



BRAND CONTENT:

Work closely with Director of brand content and partnerships to drive and develop brand partnerships and video content for the entire WBIE games portfolio.

Develop marketing content strategy consistent with business and brand objectives

Manage implementation of key content initiatives, working with content partners and internal cross functional teams.

Develop and maintain strong direct relationships with content partners and agencies.

Manage relationship with content creators and distribution platform (online and TV network)



PARTNERSHIP:

Evaluate and recommend strategic partnerships to WBIE Brand marketing team

Manage day to day relationship with partners and coordinate the activities with the WBIE Brand team

Partner closely with Brand Managers to develop key partnerships to drive brand/product awareness and engagement.



ESPORTS:

Develop and execute the global plan and distribution strategy for all WBIE games eSports initiatives.

Manage existing relationship with eSports league and players.

Manage and monitor eSports marketing budget

Work with 1st parties and eSports organization to maximize reach and engagement

Determine and monitor KPI’s

Support logistics and organization of live including presence at consumer shows and events like E3, PAX, Comic-con and eSports events.

Maintain deliverable dates and be accountable for delivery of brand materials worldwide on time and on budget.

Monitor North American content marketing budgets to ensure adherence to approved levels

Work closely with functional teams across Warner Bros. (e.g. DC Entertainment, Warner Home Video, TV, Theatrical and WB Consumer Products) and other key partners to develop and execute on cross-promotional programs



LIVE STREAMING:

Provide Live streaming recommendation and programming plans to WBIE marketing team

Manage relationship between live streaming platform, WBIE marketing team and events team



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

BA/BS degree in marketing, communications, advertising or a related discipline.

MS/MA/MBA preferred.

Minimum 3 to 4 years of experience working in branded entertainment, video production, strategic marketing partnerships, agency, eSports, Fortune 500 brands or related fields

Demonstrated experience in content creation and partnerships

The ability to successfully work across multiple teams.

Strong brand direct contacts and agency relationships, brand partnership sales experience.

Excellent skills in prospecting, presenting, negotiating, and closing

Solid understanding of industry trends, the partnerships and brand content landscape.

Understanding of brand campaign KPI’s, metrics, and analytics.

Creative, analytical thinker, fast learner - A true team player who is driven, ambitious, and highly motivated

Self-starter with a confident approach and excellent interpersonal, active listening, communication, and presentation skills (verbal and written)

Must have knowledge of marketing and media sufficient enough to develop creative strategies.

Excellent analytical, verbal, and written skills with experience in metrics-driven decision making.

Results-oriented, self-motivated, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

High degree of comfort managing multiple projects; extremely organized and detail-oriented.

Top-quality presentation skills.

Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Collaborative working style with excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Computer literate in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs required.

Requires some travel.

Preferred candidates will have working knowledge/interest in content production and/or eSports.

Preferred candidates will play games on a weekly basis on console, mobile and/or PC.



The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.