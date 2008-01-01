



LIVE OPS MANAGER - NBA 2K

Who We Are:

2K publishes some of the most popular video game franchises on the planet including Borderlands, BioShock, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, XCOM, and Sid Meier’s Civilization. The NBA 2K Marketing Team is comprised of experienced and talented marketing professionals and an exceptional communications team working together and across the company to create memorable and innovative campaigns for NBA 2K’s latest offering.

What We Need:

An experienced Live Operations Manager who is dedicated to the configuration and maintenance of in-game promotional events, contests, new content and sales to drive monthly KPI goals for NBA2K. You will collaborate with game dev & our analytics team, to maximize the feature potential of the product through intelligent and thoughtful live event development.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Create and execute events, and promotion plans, contests and more to merchandise and drive monthly goals and target metrics for the product

Analyze and monitor key metrics and user feedback on a real-time basis to determine user trends and behavior

Incorporate best practices derived from analysis into new and existing game features and communicate key takeaways to management

Coordinate and configure the in-game communication, working with the Marketing & Community teams

Measure the success of product features after release and optimize their performance through split-testing and rapid, data-driven iteration

Suggest and utilitze CMS systems and tools to affect and schedule events

Design sales based on data to drive revenue and engagement

Ability to operate within CMS systems and/or bespoke tools to drive, schedule and execute game monetization

Develop measurable criteria to understand if an event is successful and follow through on that deployment to take learnings for the next execution

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We are looking for a sharp, disciplined individual who has a passion for games, strong leadership skills, and a track record of managing live game economies. You will boldly make real-time decisions that directly influence the economy and engagement of the game. Qualified candidates will be self-motivated, dependable and can execute under states of high pressure in this exceedingly fast paced environment.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Marketing, Statistics or Business

Strong understanding of digital media, including display, social, video, programmatic, trafficking and reporting

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, and able to work collaboratively across a number of internal and external teams

Solid understanding of video games and the video game landscape; preferably with a strong knowledge of the NBA 2K franchise

Empathy for players and ability to create appealing and successful events

Ability to operate within CMS systems and/or bespoke tools to drive, schedule and execute game monetization

At least 4 years work experience working on live events for a gaming company, or similar experience in a similar industry

Strong ability to create and monitor a/b tests

Strong communication & presentation skills (verbal and written)

Must value operating in a collaborative and cooperative environment

Ability to work within a distributed team structure

Detail orientated and fast learner

Proficiency with SQL and Tableau a plus

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=1740