Summary

Telltale Games is looking for a Lighting Artist with at least three years of professional experience to work with our award-winning art team. Please apply if you have both a strong artistic eye for lighting and color theory, in addition to the technical chops, in order to Identify and solve whatever challenges are placed in front of you. In our fast paced studio, the lighting artist plays a critical role during production by working closely with the Art Director and Game Director to establish the visual look and emotional tone of our games. Most crucially, the lighting artist must also be the last line of defense when it comes to the final polish of each episode prior to its release. If you enjoy riding the fine line between being a fine artist and a fastidious technician, we would love to talk to you.

Responsibilities

Work with the Art Director to help develop initial lighting style that best represents a balance between our technical capabilities and aesthetic aspirations

Build lighting rigs in Maya/Mental ray for scenes that accurately represent concept art

Baking light maps from Maya and optimizing export settings for quality and performance

Trouble shooting and fixing any technical issues with bakes and If necessary clean up geometry

Working with art director to develop a post process strategy for desired look and feel

Implementation and management of post effects in scenes

Animation of post process for time of day needs

Ability to create and animate real time lights on environments according to needs

Prototype character rendering systems for the individual look of new products including materials and shader development

A complete understanding of the entire art/design/animation process in order to be able to troubleshoot bugs effectively with minimal support

Providing Environment and Character artists with information on how lighting and post process will affect their work and to communicate best practices to ensure compatibility.

Final polish and bug fixing passes on scenes to a quality product is being shipped.

Qualifications

3+ years of professional work experience as a Lighting artist or similar position

Strong understanding of lighting, composition and color theory

Ability to create custom materials systems in current gen engines

Expertise in the use of Maya and Mental Ray, specifically the lighting, texturing and UV tools

An understanding of game design and the technical requirements of common game engine pipelines

Self-driven with excellent communication skills both written and verbal and the interest in being part of a dynamic team

Experience in multiple proprietary engines and proven ability to ramp up quickly is a huge plus

Portfolio Requirement

With your resume, Please include a location or method to view your most recent Demo reel and provide a short breakdown of what specific areas you were responsible for. Please be sure that these samples have been cleared for release by their respective copyright owner.



Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S. Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.