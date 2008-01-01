Nothing sets the mood better than some quality lighting. If that’s up your alley, Insomniac Games is looking for a Lighting Artist to help illuminate our Spider-Man world! You’d be lighting game levels, rendering physically based lighting data, and you’d be helping design the lighting for our cinematic sequences. If you aren’t enticed yet, you could find more information below!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Lights video game levels and cinematic sequences

Solid understanding of lighting aesthetics

Solid understanding of how lighting affects gameplay and guides the player

Solid understanding of real-time lighting and frame/ memory optimization

Solid or understanding of how lighting affects physically based materials

Works closely with the artists to make sure assets are properly set up for lighting

Works closely with designers to ensure that the correct areas are emphasized for gameplay, with a clear player path

Optimizes lighting data for memory and frame

Understands node-based shaders and how they relate to lighting

Sets up scene lights to match color keys and concept art, with an excellent understanding of lighting aesthetics

Stays informed about new developments in rendering, particularly with regard to realistic lighting and surfaces

Troubleshoots large scene files and rendering issues

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in computer graphics, illustration, or fine art preferred from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Advanced Maya and Photoshop.

Extensive knowledge of modern lighting techniques.

Understands source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Should possess a strong artistic foundation and have firm understandings of form, color, value, and texture and the ability to give and take constructive criticism well.

Working knowledge of the qualities of light including color, brightness, softness, throw pattern and angle.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for -- then we want to hear from you. Please use the link above and apply directly to the role. Thanks!