Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Lighting Artist to join our Core Content team, and work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!





What our Lighting Artist do:

The lighting artist is expected to work both independently and with Art Directors and Art Leads on creating in-game lighting effects for AAA games and cinematics. Produce quality lighting effects at different stages of the production cycle Work on developing best practices and improvements for the lighting pipeline, and help set a standard and overall approach to the lighting solutions for all Hi-Rez projects Drive and concept lighting design and overall aesthetics from scene concepts and initial documentation Perform miscellaneous job-related as assigned



Who we are looking for:

Excellent eye for composition and color, a great understanding of light and shadow, and a strong ability to present games and cinematics at their highest level. Flexible and motivated artists who can collaborate well with other artists and disciples. Working knowledge of game engines such as Unreal Engine 3, 4. Strong understanding of colour grading, PBR and Linear workflows Familiar with relevant software such as Photoshop, After Effects, or equivalent.



Preferred candidates have: