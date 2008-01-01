webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Hi-Rez Studios
Website:
http://www.hirezstudios.com
Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lighting Artist

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Lighting Artist to join our Core Content team, and work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!


What our Lighting Artist do: 

    • The lighting artist is expected to work both independently and with Art Directors and Art Leads on creating in-game lighting effects for AAA games and cinematics.
    • Produce quality lighting effects at different stages of the production cycle
    • Work on developing best practices and improvements for the lighting pipeline, and help set a standard and overall approach to the lighting solutions for all Hi-Rez projects
    • Drive and concept lighting design and overall aesthetics from scene concepts and initial documentation
    • Perform miscellaneous job-related as assigned

Who we are looking for:

  •  
    • Excellent eye for composition and color, a great understanding of light and shadow, and a strong ability to present games and cinematics at their highest level.
    • Flexible and motivated artists who can collaborate well with other artists and disciples.
    • Working knowledge of game engines such as Unreal Engine 3, 4.
    • Strong understanding of colour grading, PBR and Linear workflows
    • Familiar with relevant software such as Photoshop, After Effects, or equivalent.

Preferred candidates have: 

    • Previous game development experience
    • Solid understanding of environmental art and pipeline
    • Good understanding of texture and material quality
    • Interest in cinematography/photography

 

 

