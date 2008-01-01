We are seeking a Lighter who will work with Creative Director, Art Director and Leads to create consistent high quality in game and cinematic real time lighting. Lighter will help to set mood and tone while remaining true to the games open world look and feel.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message