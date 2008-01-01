Location:
Bend, Oregon
Country:
United States
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Lighter
We are seeking a Lighter who will work with Creative Director, Art Director and Leads to create consistent high quality in game and cinematic real time lighting. Lighter will help to set mood and tone while remaining true to the games open world look and feel.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in developing standards and techniques for both in game and cinematic lighting.
- Troubleshoot creative and technical issues related to lighting as they arise.
- Develop efficient lighting solutions that fit within the technical constraints of the game.
- Create lighting solutions that seamlessly bridge between open world gameplay and cinematics creative direction.
- Communicate and troubleshoot with other team members lighting related issues.
- Set atmosphere for level and sequence lighting.
- Fix lighting bugs and implement root cause solutions.
- Work with programmers and technical leads to develop lighting specific tools.
- Lighting cinematics at AAA level
Requirements/Education:
- Candidate must be driven, possess a strong attention to detail and be able to work with little to no supervision.
- Ability to receive feedback and implement change
- Strong understanding of color, light and composition
- Ability to interpret creative direction and implement creative lighting solutions
- Minimum 1-3 years’ experience lighting for AAA games or film
- Real time lighting experience preferred
- Unreal experience a plus
- Broad technical understanding of computer graphics
- Degree in related field preferred
- Cinematic lighting experience
