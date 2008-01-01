Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Level Designer
Deluxe VR is looking for a Level
Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what Virtual Reality games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for creating compelling layouts and working with a team of creative individuals. Team
leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.
Working closely with Environment Artists and Content Designers, you will shape environments and gameplay to create deep and meaningful player experiences.
Responsibilities
- Design and build directed layouts, from concept to polish, that are grounded
- and unique, delivering a compelling game experience.
- Create and iterate encounter layouts to support the navigational and combat
- goals for the game.
- Work closely with Designers and Environment Artists to develop, implement,
- and maintain building standard metrics throughout the world.
- Work with the Content Designers to develop encounter locations specific to
- narrative and gameplay needs.
- Integrate research and concept art into playable game spaces.
- Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across
- the game.
- Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.
Qualifications
- Proven track record of developing engaging level environments across multiple genres.
- At least 3 years’ experience in the games industry working as a Level Designer
- or similar content creation experience.
- Proficient at identifying and supporting gameplay needs and constraints within
- an encounter layout.
- Experience developing and shipping at least one AAA console, mobile or PC game.
- Strong understanding and experience with 3D Modeling Software (preferably Maya).
- Experience building game environments for VR projects a plus.
- Experience in working in Unity.
- Basic scripting ability (XML, LUA, PYTHON, etc) or competency in a programming
- language a plus.
- Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
- An aptitude for learning new technology, level editors, scripting languages,
- engines, and systems; especially industry-standard content creation tools.
- Must be a self-motivated and energetic team player with a very strong work
- ethic and cooperative attitude.
- Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing
- to relocate to Los Angeles, CA.
