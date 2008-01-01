webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Website:
http://www.bydeluxe.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Level Designer

Deluxe VR is looking for a Level

Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what Virtual Reality games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for creating compelling layouts and working with a team of creative individuals. Team

leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.

 

Working closely with Environment Artists and Content Designers, you will shape environments and gameplay to create deep and meaningful player experiences.

 

Responsibilities

  • Design and build directed layouts, from concept to polish, that are grounded
  • and unique, delivering a compelling game experience.
  • Create and iterate encounter layouts to support the navigational and combat
  • goals for the game.
  • Work closely with Designers and Environment Artists to develop, implement,
  • and maintain building standard metrics throughout the world.
  • Work with the Content Designers to develop encounter locations specific to
  • narrative and gameplay needs.
  • Integrate research and concept art into playable game spaces.
  • Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across
  • the game.
  • Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.

Qualifications

  • Proven track record of developing engaging level environments across multiple genres.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in the games industry working as a Level Designer
  • or similar content creation experience.
  • Proficient at identifying and supporting gameplay needs and constraints within
  • an encounter layout.
  • Experience developing and shipping at least one AAA console, mobile or PC game.
  • Strong understanding and experience with 3D Modeling Software (preferably Maya).
  • Experience building game environments for VR projects a plus.
  • Experience in working in Unity.
  • Basic scripting ability (XML, LUA, PYTHON, etc) or competency in a programming
  • language a plus.
  • Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
  • An aptitude for learning new technology, level editors, scripting languages,
  • engines, and systems; especially industry-standard content creation tools.
  • Must be a self-motivated and energetic team player with a very strong work
  • ethic and cooperative attitude.
  • Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing
  • to relocate to Los Angeles, CA.
