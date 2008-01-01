Sucker Punch is looking for a Level Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for creating compelling layouts and working with a team of creative individuals. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.



Working closely with Environment Artists and Content Designers, you will shape environments and gameplay to create deep and meaningful player experiences.



Responsibilities

Design and build both open world and directed layouts, from concept to polish, that are grounded and unique, delivering a compelling game experience.

Create and iterate encounter layouts to support the navigational and combat goals for the game.

Work closely with Designers and Environment Artists to develop, implement, and maintain building standard metrics throughout the world.

Work with the Content Designers to develop encounter locations specific to narrative and gameplay needs.

Integrate research and concept art into playable game spaces.

Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.

Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.



Qualifications