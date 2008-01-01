Level Builder - Temp

Our mission is simple: to create immersive, story-driven video games for people who love games that ask something of them.

Ghost Story Games (formerly known as Irrational Games), best known for the BioShock franchise, is seeking a highly experienced and talented Level Builder to supplement our team. In this role, you are directly responsible for crafting and creating our worlds. You will need to combine a strong aesthetic sense in creating visually interesting spaces with a solid understanding of how gameplay is affected. You will also need to possess the technical skills to ensure that your levels work within the constraints of the game technology.

WHAT WE OFFER

The opportunity to work on a creatively ambitious project in the immersive sim genre.

A world-class team. We are proud to be home to some of the most talented, smartest, nicest and hard-working colleagues. We make mistakes sometimes, but we help each other by finding mistakes early and depend on each other to fix them quickly.

We are a core development team of just under 30 people and work closely together with specialist outsource groups and contractors when necessary.

Open Communication: Our team members are welcome to join any meeting, and we have a flat structure. Do you have a question or a concern? Just walk up to anyone and ask! Team-based decision making is important to us, regardless of your position – every opinion counts and is considered.

Flexible Hours: We understand that sometimes people need to juggle work and family life, so we have flexible work hours and a support structure that allows people to work from home if needed. Every Friday is a default WFH day for us, so no meetings planned that day!

The Space: We love our studio space and all the comfortable perks that come with it, such as a fully stocked kitchen (drinks, fruit, snacks, breakfast food), plenty of shops, restaurants and (urgent care) services within walking distance, a game room, a quiet room, outdoor deck, free parking, public transport connections including the Amtrak train into Boston + NY and maybe, just maybe we have a bathysphere whiskey bar.

Free Merchandise: Every new employee is welcomed with an onboarding swag package to make sure they blend right in. Additionally, each of our team members can expect to receive a new merchandise item every time one goes live in our fan store. For fans of other Take-Two studios, there is a discounted employee store where you can find the latest games and swag from our sister studios.

On-Site Support: Our world-class IT and Operations teams make sure that you get what you need to do what you do best. They keep us working, fed, hydrated and happy. Full team-catered lunches for new employee welcomes or significant team meetings? Receiving your online shopping orders? Getting you an aspirin when needed? They have your back!

Great Place to Work has certified our workplace culture. At Ghost Story Games, 96 percent of employees say their workplace is great, which ties us for the first spot in the games industry.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lay out, build and light levels, from initial block-out to final polish, in Unreal 4.

Tell deep and meaningful stories within the environment.

Work with Art Team to ensure artistic unity in the entire project.

Work with the Design Team to make gameplay and levels function harmoniously.

Collaborate in the planning of project environments.

Excel at consistent aesthetic and technical quality in all environments.

Prototype rough level layouts quickly and efficiently.

Set up and implement level streaming.

Optimize levels for performance and memory.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

5+ years’ experience in the game industry.

Producing credit on at least one highly (85+) game title, or a title that we love anyway.

Experience in modular level construction and lighting/atmosphere.

Unreal Engine 4 experience, including terrain/landscape editing.

Advanced understanding of physically based shading materials and lighting.

Able to respond elegantly to difficult creative changes, often late in the process.

Quickly learn and adapt to art and production pipelines.

Self-motivated toward solving creative problems.

Must be eligible to work in the U.S. and willing to relocate to Boston.

Experience in first-person shooters and semi-open (e.g., Borderlands/Shadows of Mordor) or open-world game.

Deep knowledge of and experience with development of FPS/action/RPG/strategy/immersive sim titles.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Strong foundational skills, including composition, design and color theory.

Self-motivated and able to work well independently.

Able to work well under pressure and with deadlines.

Excellent communication, collaboration, interpersonal 11and organizational skills.

Passion for narrative first-person shooters a plus.

Understanding of source control via Perforce or equivalent.

Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, painting, composition, perspective, etc.) a plus.

Understanding of procedural art systems in games.

Experience working with outsourcing a plus.

Architectural knowledge.

WHEN APPLYING FOR THIS POSITION

Include a strong portfolio showcasing your most recent work, to be submitted with your resume.