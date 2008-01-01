Lead Unity Engineer

About Super Bit Machine
We are industry veterans specializing in massively multiplayer mobile games. We started Super Bit Machine in Los Angeles, CA to create and develop spectator-friendly, streamer-first competitive games for tablets and smartphones. Our first title, currently in development, is called Armajet (http://armajet.com/ for trailer).
About Armajet
Armajet is a live multiplayer shooter made for mobile. Our players enjoy fast paced jetpack combat with up to 8 people in real-time arenas. Armajet is cross-platform and can be played simultaneously on iOS & Android.
Job Description
We are looking for a senior developer to work on the Unity client for Armajet. You will be working closely with the core development team, software engineers, artists and designers implementing features primarily using Unity 2D elements (Unity uGUI) and occasional 3D elements. This is a great opportunity for someone that wants to work on a huge project that is aimed at disrupting the real-time multiplayer space on mobile becoming the first touch-based competitive esports shooter.
This is a full-time employment position working from our office located in Santa Monica. We are not looking for remote work at this time.
Core Responsibilities
Collaborate with artists and engineers to help build features and solve creative problems
Ensuring art assets can be easily integrated into the game without sacrificing the artistic vision or exceeding the platform’s technical limits
Investigating new techniques, implementing them and training the team
Integration of 2D Sprite/UI Image assets with knowledge of UGUI/Mecanim animations
Integration of 3D scenic assets with different Level Of Details
Work with backend engineers on maintaining efficient server communication with the API (REST-based) and the Real Time Server (TCP/UDP)
Required Qualifications
Computer Science/Gaming degree
Strong 3D math skills
At least 2 years working in Unity 3D
Expert with Unity Game Engine 2D and 3D
Core understanding of Mecanim animation
Experienced with maintaining client services (mock, tracking, analytics, etc.)
Shipped at least a mobile game on Android and iOS
Experience with Git / Jira
Bonus Qualifications
Flash/Air/AS3 experience
Worked with the Spine animation suite
Ability to work on fixed deadlines
Good communication skills
Job Type
Full-time
Full Health Benefits, Vision, Dental
Unlimited PTO
Job Location
Santa Monica, CA
Required experience
Unity: 5+ years