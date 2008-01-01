webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Lead Unity Engineer

About Super Bit Machine

We are industry veterans specializing in massively multiplayer mobile games. We started Super Bit Machine in Los Angeles, CA to create and develop spectator-friendly, streamer-first competitive games for tablets and smartphones. Our first title, currently in development, is called Armajet (http://armajet.com/ for trailer).

About Armajet

Armajet is a live multiplayer shooter made for mobile. Our players enjoy fast paced jetpack combat with up to 8 people in real-time arenas. Armajet is cross-platform and can be played simultaneously on iOS & Android.

Job Description

We are looking for a senior developer to work on the Unity client for Armajet. You will be working closely with the core development team, software engineers, artists and designers implementing features primarily using Unity 2D elements (Unity uGUI) and occasional 3D elements. This is a great opportunity for someone that wants to work on a huge project that is aimed at disrupting the real-time multiplayer space on mobile becoming the first touch-based competitive esports shooter.

This is a full-time employment position working from our office located in Santa Monica. We are not looking for remote work at this time.

Core Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with artists and engineers to help build features and solve creative problems

  • Ensuring art assets can be easily integrated into the game without sacrificing the artistic vision or exceeding the platform’s technical limits

  • Investigating new techniques, implementing them and training the team

  • Integration of 2D Sprite/UI Image assets with knowledge of UGUI/Mecanim animations

  • Integration of 3D scenic assets with different Level Of Details

  • Work with backend engineers on maintaining efficient server communication with the API (REST-based) and the Real Time Server (TCP/UDP)

Required Qualifications

  • Computer Science/Gaming degree

  • Strong 3D math skills

  • At least 2 years working in Unity 3D

  • Expert with Unity Game Engine 2D and 3D

  • Core understanding of Mecanim animation

  • Experienced with maintaining client services (mock, tracking, analytics, etc.)

  • Shipped at least a mobile game on Android and iOS

  • Experience with Git / Jira

Bonus Qualifications

  • Flash/Air/AS3 experience

  • Worked with the Spine animation suite

  • Ability to work on fixed deadlines

  • Good communication skills

Job Type

  • Full-time

  • Full Health Benefits, Vision, Dental

  • Unlimited PTO

Job Location


  • Santa Monica, CA

Required experience

  • Unity: 5+ years

