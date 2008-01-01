Location:
Columbus, Ohio
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Android, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, iOS
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lead Unity 3D Engineer
Seeking a talented and self-driven Lead Unity Engineer to join a newly established team in creating cutting-edge industrial training, virtual & augmented reality and simulation solutions. This is a greenfield project and brand new product for a start-up/spinoff off a 40+ year old well-funded, industry-leading company with long-tenured clients.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the design & development of systems & architecture for trainings / simulations.
- Support & manage product enhancements, features & bug fixtures, including performance & footprint optimizations.
- Collaborate with client-side & server-side engineers on project requirements & communicate project statuses.
- Deliver high quality & well-structured code.
- Provide regular feedback on improvements to game design, processes, workflows, or tool chains.
- Mentoring and professional development of more junior-level programmers
- Be ‘the rock’ that cements the Engineering team together
Basic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering (or equivalent) experience.
- Must have shipped a commercial Unity product
- 3+ years with Unity 3D and C#.
- 7-10+ years with object-oriented game/mobile languages such as Objective-C, Java, C++, or AS3.
- Must have a strong interest in the gaming / virtual reality platforms and solutions
- Superlative written & verbal communication ability; you have worked with cross-functional teams.
Preferred Qualifications
- Gaming / serious games industry experience working on cross-platform applications in Unity 3D.
- Strong software optimization skills.
- Experience in mobile application development (Android, iOS)
- Experience with C++.
- Experience with OpenGL and VR.
- Experience in systems integration.
- Experience with .NET technologies.
Other
- Willingness to relocate to Columbus, OH full-time is highly desired
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
