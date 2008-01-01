Lead Unity 3D Engineer

Seeking a talented and self-driven Lead Unity Engineer to join a newly established team in creating cutting-edge industrial training, virtual & augmented reality and simulation solutions. This is a greenfield project and brand new product for a start-up/spinoff off a 40+ year old well-funded, industry-leading company with long-tenured clients.

