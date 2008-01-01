Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing Studio with more than 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of causal creativity and functional productivity, powered by the Studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding worlds of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Lead Tools Engineer to join our engineering team. This individual should be passionate about creating Windows GUI tools for our proprietary in house engine. You will be focused on the following areas:



Responsibilities

Motivate, mentor, and manage a team of Tools Engineers to ensure systems are delivered on time and in budget.

Collaborate and communicate with our art and design teams in the creation and implementation of tools for our engine.

Work with the QA team to ensure automated test coverage of tool features.

Manage the documentation process for the new and updated tools in the engine.

Requirements:

B.S. degree in Computer Science, Math, Physics or Engineering.

Deep knowledge of C++ and STL.

Understanding of MFC and Win32 tools development.

Excellent communications skills.

An uncompromising passion for quality.

Pluses: