LEAD TOOLS AND PIPELINE ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Hello! We’re starting up a new team here at 2K to - surprise! - make a video game. A first person shooter to be precise. We are a small, scrappy group with a ton of ambition AND the resources to see it realized. That’s pretty rare these days. Think of us like a well-funded startup but without all the gross tech culture trappings. This is an opportunity to join an incredible project on the ground floor.

We’re also hard at work creating a supportive and inclusive culture. Here’s what’s important to us:

Honesty. We do our best to tell it like it is. No information hoarding. No passive-aggressive manipulation. We care about keeping the lines of communication open and uncluttered.

Diversity. Games are better when they are created by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Accessibility matters to us – and this is not just about mechanics. All players should be able to relate to the experience we’re creating. And we can’t be more accessible if we’re not actively trying to increase representation on the team and in our game.

Collaboration. So this is on every job posting ever and then the experience is totally the opposite. We’re going to do our best to mean what we say. We’re not sticking people into discipline silos. You’ll probably be working in a pod – collaborating (see!) with people from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Opportunity. We believe that people good at what they do shouldn’t be promoted out of their discipline. They should be recognized and rewarded for their talents, not prevented from doing what they excel at. As a result, we’ve instituted a Principal track. You can continue being amazing at what you do without feeling like you’ve hit a dead end or missed out.

Your Well-Being. Work-life balance is important to us and assume it’s important to you. We’re going to do our best to avoid a lot of the traditional pitfalls that lead to crunch. We’re not into negative reinforcement or creating a culture of fear.

What We Need:

Someone to own and begin efforts at building and planning tools and pipeline for our development. You will work closely with artists and designers to develop tools that both enable their work and make it more efficient. You will be working across pipeline and in the Unreal Editor to build new tools and make existing tools better.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Someone who operates independently as a consultant for efficiency across the team. You should be the kind of person who seeks out workflow problems among the rest of the development team and makes it their personal objective to fix those problems. You should be comfortable working across tools and languages to develop efficient pipelines for development.

Minimum Requirements:

Strong understanding of import/export pipelines for models and animations

Passion for optimizing team workflow

High proficiency in C++ / C# / Python / MEL Script

Strong understanding and familiarity with current Unreal Engine technology desired

Ability to communicate technical ideas/concepts with non-technical devs

If all of this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please apply for this job! We look forward to meeting you.

