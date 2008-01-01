Location:
Lead Test Associate
As a Lionbridge Software Test Associate Lead, you will be responsible for overseeing the day to day duties of a team of test associates. This includes communicating and executing instructions, gathering results, drafting and sending end of day reports. You will also get your hands dirty running test cases and reporting defects as part of the team. Your testing focus will also include providing gameplay feedback on subjects like fun factor, difficulty, usability etc. You will be expected to understand fundamental game principles well enough to perform directed ad hoc and scenario testing with minimal oversight. In addition to the aforementioned, you will liaise between your test team and others, as well as development and design teams, representing your discipline, gathering and contributing data and information, and working together to solve common issues.
Basic Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years of game software quality assurance experience
- At least 1 year of leadership experience leading the testing effort
- Experience with mentoring testers on best practices and QA methodology
- Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Naturally collaborative
- Demonstrated capability in executing test cases and writing defect reports
- Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature
- Ability to prioritize in a complex and fast-paced environment
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience testing live service games
- Experience in at least one scripting language (Java, Powershell, Lua, Python, or Ruby) or an equivalent skill (e.g. creating game mods)
- Passion for and knowledge of games and digital / online entertainment
- Passion for data and innovation
- Familiarity with one or more Agile methodologies
