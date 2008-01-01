Lead Test Associate

As a Lionbridge Software Test Associate Lead, you will be responsible for overseeing the day to day duties of a team of test associates. This includes communicating and executing instructions, gathering results, drafting and sending end of day reports. You will also get your hands dirty running test cases and reporting defects as part of the team. Your testing focus will also include providing gameplay feedback on subjects like fun factor, difficulty, usability etc. You will be expected to understand fundamental game principles well enough to perform directed ad hoc and scenario testing with minimal oversight. In addition to the aforementioned, you will liaise between your test team and others, as well as development and design teams, representing your discipline, gathering and contributing data and information, and working together to solve common issues.

Basic Qualifications

Minimum 5 years of game software quality assurance experience

At least 1 year of leadership experience leading the testing effort

Experience with mentoring testers on best practices and QA methodology

Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Naturally collaborative

Demonstrated capability in executing test cases and writing defect reports

Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature

Ability to prioritize in a complex and fast-paced environment Preferred Qualifications

Experience testing live service games

Experience in at least one scripting language (Java, Powershell, Lua, Python, or Ruby) or an equivalent skill (e.g. creating game mods)

Passion for and knowledge of games and digital / online entertainment

Passion for data and innovation

Familiarity with one or more Agile methodologies

Candidates interested in the position can apply on our site by going to www.lionbridge.com and clicking on careers

