Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lead Technical Director, Gaming and VR
MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a Lead Technical Director position. The Technical Director is responsible for the entire MLB Advanced Media technical gaming team, in close coordination with the other leads. The TD is critical in our mission to create the best user experience and game quality. As the cornerstone of a growing team, your mission will be to help build and manage the development of all of our games on multiple platforms.
Responsibilities:
- Supervises and participates in all aspects of projects from staffing to technology/tools
- Works closely with other departments to define the technical requirements and restrictions for projects - including all technical architecture and process choices
- Recommends solutions and approves schedules
- Manages the programming team including employee performance evaluation and code reviews
- Actively participates in recruitment
- Provides expertise in design, programming, debugging, optimization
- Offers exceptional analysis and problem-solving skills
- Programs different game modules
- Creates, or supervises development of, the necessary tools for other teams
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent experience
- 5-10 years experience in game systems programming
- Expert knowledge of 3D programming
- 5+ years of recent experience in the video game industry on AAA, iOS and/or Android games
- Advanced experience in core engine development, networking, mobile development, gameplay, and tool development
- Shipped multiple games as Lead Developer or Lead Programmer
- Knowledge of the technical pipeline and all the processes needed to make a game
- Exceptional leadership, communication and team management skills
- Able to optimize code size and speed to take full advantage of the capabilities of current generation of game platforms
- Lifelong personal interest in video games with a solid knowledge of the field
- Experience with modern commercial game engines
- All qualified candidates must pass a technical test as part of the interview process for this position
- Love of baseball, baseball games/simulations is a big plus
We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunites for any game developer:
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers in NYC
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.