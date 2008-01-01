Tangentlemen are looking for a Lead Technical Artist. You will be responsible for managing a team of riggers, shader artists, and technical artists, with the goal of delivering best-in-class visual art. You must be flexible, creative, and goal oriented. You will be expected to organize your own time between applied asset work, R&D and team management. It will be up to you and your team to create and maintain multiple art asset pipelines and shader networks. You will own the Art Pipeline.

Responsibilities:

● Speak Artist, speak Coder. You are the interface between multiple departments with varied approaches to game development. You are responsible for translating art needs into code tasks, organizing asset creation, and stress testing new art tools.

● Meet high-level visual art goals. Understand the visual intent of the Art Director and translate it into actionable descriptions of work

● Define robust environment/terrain/material/asset population system (world maker)

● Define character material/mesh/rigging/animation/dynamics pipeline (character)

● Be a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain

● Contribute to the development of the artistic techniques and processes utilized to define and achieve the product’s visual style. You must be proactive in developing new techniques and workflows.

● Maintain a good general knowledge of the game’s design to facilitate communication and enable early identification of issues

● Undertake research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task

● Take responsibility for the schedule and output of the Tech Art Team

Requirements:

● Flexible, proactive, self-starter with a positive attitude (rain or shine)

● 4 years minimum professional experience

● Organized, informed, creative

● Core artistic toolset: Design, Composition, Material description, Rendering

● Experience with large team content pipelines

● Unreal advanced shaders, Blueprints

Pluses:

● Experience with the Unreal 4 game engine

● PBR, Photogrammetry, MoCap

Provide:

A sample that demonstrates the quality and range of your work. This can be images, video, sketchfab/marmoset models, etc. Provide a brief written explanation of the work you did and how you went about it.