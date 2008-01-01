LEAD SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Let's talk some truth: Making games is hard. It's a collision of art and technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There's no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint—but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. "Every Player's Story is Unique." At Hangar 13, that's why we make games. We’re currently creating an intense action game set in an immersive world and with a strong narrative, but player agency is at the heart of everything we do. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a Lead Systems Engineer to manage and mentor the systems team while providing technical designs, writing, implementing, and debugging code for new and upgraded software products.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Manage a team of engineers working on low-level systems

Mentor engineers and help them improve their programming skills

Provide technical designs for new features and/or changes in engine

Write code that fulfills the functional and technical requirements of the project

Provide the Technical director with feedback regarding the team

Collaborate with engineering and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions

Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements

Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Participate on development of low level systems like streaming, generic serialization, entity system and more

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline

7+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects

Experience developing for games; preferably action, FPS or 3PS titles

At least one shipped AAA game as technical lead

Experience with multi-processor programming

Experience developing for game consoles

Experience working on core gameplay systems and/or AI

Experience working on multi-platform software projects

Expertise in C / C++

Strong 3D math skills

Ability to research, analyze and optimize code to meet performance requirements

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under reasonable deadlines

Desired Skills:

Open world games experience

Experience with Xbox One and PS4

