Due to the immediate nature of this position and current government employment-visa sponsorship restrictions, we are unable to consider foreign candidates.

Double Fine has an immediate opening for an ambitious, visionary and experienced Lead Programmer for its San Francisco development studio. The ideal candidate has considerable experience leading development on a large cutting-edge code base and has the ability to architect and implement critical game engine components. The role requires prior experience developing for modern game systems such as PS4, Xbox One or Windows. Additional key qualifications for this role include good problem-solving skills, the ability to motivate, collaborate with other disciplines, mentor others, and a passion for adding the extra polish that that truly sets Double Fine games apart from other games.

