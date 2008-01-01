Location:
KIRKLAND, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Lead Programmer
ARK: Survival Evolved
Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. We are looking for an experienced lead programmer to shepherd the ARK tech and coach gameplay programmers in the future. APPLY by emailing jobs@studiowildcard.com.
Responsibilities:
- Coach new and experienced gameplay programmers
- Review every SVN commit to ensure the technical soundness of the product (checking all assets, Blueprints, and code)
- Iterate on existing gameplay systems to discover performance improvements
- Write gameplay code for new features
- Troubleshoot bugs at all levels (from art assets to Blueprint to C++ - from gameplay systems to core engine issues)
- Accurately estimate scope & workload to ensure the team operates efficiently, and assign & monitor technical tasks for the team
- Expectation: 75% lead (reviewing, coaching, assignment direction) and 25% gameplay code
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in game development as a programmer with at least 1 shipped title.
- Advanced understanding of gameplay systems, pipelines and tools.
- Strong self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development
- Experience using the Unreal 4 Engine
Pluses:
- Degree in computer science or a related field
- Shipped title using the Unreal 4 Engine
About The Game
ARK: Survival Evolved takes on the survival genre with a unique blend of emergent multiplayer cooperation and competition. Players must hunt, harvest, craft, research technology, and build shelters to protect against punishing climate conditions, dangerous wildlife, and potential enemies. Tame and ride one of nearly 100 prehistoric beasts, including gargantuan creatures on a scale never before seen in video games! Fly a Pterodactyl squadron over the snow-capped mountains, race through the deep jungle with a pack of trained Raptors, tromp through a fortified enemy base along a convoy of gigantic Brontosaurus, or chase down prey on the back of a raging T-Rex.
