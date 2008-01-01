ARK: Survival Evolved takes on the survival genre with a unique blend of emergent multiplayer cooperation and competition. Players must hunt, harvest, craft, research technology, and build shelters to protect against punishing climate conditions, dangerous wildlife, and potential enemies. Tame and ride one of nearly 100 prehistoric beasts, including gargantuan creatures on a scale never before seen in video games! Fly a Pterodactyl squadron over the snow-capped mountains, race through the deep jungle with a pack of trained Raptors, tromp through a fortified enemy base along a convoy of gigantic Brontosaurus, or chase down prey on the back of a raging T-Rex.

Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. We are looking for an experienced lead programmer to shepherd the ARK tech and coach gameplay programmers in the future. APPLY by emailing jobs@studiowildcard.com.

