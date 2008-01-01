Is it time for something better? Join a friendly team of smart, driven game-industry talent in a collaborative environment that’s focused on the right things. Add your extensive years of experience to a passionate and expert team, helping build an exciting business from the ground up. At Tilting Point, we’re excited to grow our Engineering team and are looking for a Lead Integration Engineer. In this position, you’ll have a prominent role making important tech decisions that will shape the company and industry!

Tilting Point touches on a wide range of mobile game titles and genres. As Lead Integration Engineer, you’ll be part of crafting diverse game products that reach millions of people around the globe each month. Are you ready for something better?

Your Future at TPM

Reporting to our Technical Director, the Lead Integration Engineer will assist development partner teams with integration questions and issues, plan and create expanding internal and external facing tools, and collaborate with project leads, QA and external developers to facilitate production of technically-sound and exciting mobile games.

Your XP & Skills





3-5 years of development or integration experience on iOS and Android

1+ years working in Unity using C# and proficiency in Java, Objective-C or Swift

Solid understanding of CS fundamentals plus deep understanding of mobile technology stacks

Familiarity with the App Store & Google Play ecosystems

Comfortable in development best-practices and tools such as Git, Agile, and Jenkins (or other continuous integration tools)

Demonstrated curiosity for learning new technologies

Excellent interpersonal skills with a customer service-centric approach

Bachelor’s degree in CS or equivalent experience

Passion for games!

Bonus points for: Mobile game development experience and involvement bringing top mobiles games to market Experience supporting 3rd party development teams, writing native Unity plugins or technical writing to describe your work, purpose, accomplishments and relevance Exposure to JavaScript (NodeJS, ReactJS), serverless stack (AWS Lambda, AWS Kinesis), SQL or NoSQL Creation, or deployment and maintenance of a cloud-based infrastructure (Azure, AWS or Google Cloud) Demonstrated ability to approach a problem from multiple angles to arrive at solutions that are simple, robust, scalable and elegant



Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)

Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.

