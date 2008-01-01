Is it time for something better? Join a friendly team of smart, driven game-industry talent in a collaborative environment that’s focused on the right things. Add your extensive years of experience to a passionate and expert team, helping build an exciting business from the ground up. At Tilting Point, we’re excited to grow our Engineering team and are looking for a Lead Integration Engineer. In this position, you’ll have a prominent role making important tech decisions that will shape the company and industry!
Tilting Point touches on a wide range of mobile game titles and genres. As Lead Integration Engineer, you’ll be part of crafting diverse game products that reach millions of people around the globe each month. Are you ready for something better?
Your Future at TPM
Reporting to our Technical Director, the Lead Integration Engineer will assist development partner teams with integration questions and issues, plan and create expanding internal and external facing tools, and collaborate with project leads, QA and external developers to facilitate production of technically-sound and exciting mobile games.
Your XP & Skills
Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)
