Company Name:
Madefire
Website:
http://www.madefire.com
Location:
Emeryville, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lead Graphics Engineer

I'll keep this short rather than the usual acronym salad.

 

We are developing a cross-platform rendering engine for our Motion Book format in C++ and OpenGL. We will cover desktop and mobile platforms, as well as emerging VR and AR platforms.

 

We're looking for an experienced game engine developer, perhaps one who wants a change of pace from the game industry, to define the vision for the engine and the format as devices continue to evolve.

 

This is a pure coding role, so we're looking for someone who wants to continue to write code, and who still enjoys writing code.

 

This is also an on-site position, so we can only consider local candidates, or those candidates who would consider relocation.

