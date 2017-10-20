LEAD GAMEPLAY ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Hello! We’re starting up a new team here at 2K to - surprise! - make a video game. A first person shooter to be precise. We are a small, scrappy group with a ton of ambition AND the resources to see it realized. That’s pretty rare these days. Think of us like a well-funded startup but without all the gross tech culture trappings. This is an opportunity to join an incredible project on the ground floor.

We’re also hard at work creating a supportive and inclusive culture. Here’s what’s important to us:

Honesty. We do our best to tell it like it is. No information hoarding. No passive-aggressive manipulation. We care about keeping the lines of communication open and uncluttered.

Diversity. Games are better when they are created by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Accessibility matters to us – and this is not just about mechanics. All players should be able to relate to the experience we’re creating. And we can’t be more accessible if we’re not actively trying to increase representation on the team and in our game.

Collaboration. So this is on every job posting ever and then the experience is totally the opposite. We’re going to do our best to mean what we say. We’re not sticking people into discipline silos. You’ll probably be working in a pod – collaborating (see!) with people from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Opportunity. We believe that people good at what they do shouldn’t be promoted out of their discipline. They should be recognized and rewarded for their talents, not prevented from doing what they excel at. As a result, we’ve instituted a Principal track. You can continue being amazing at what you do without feeling like you’ve hit a dead end or missed out.

Your Well-Being. Work-life balance is important to us and assume it’s important to you. We’re going to do our best to avoid a lot of the traditional pitfalls that lead to crunch. We’re not into negative reinforcement or creating a culture of fear.

What We Need:

Someone to lead development of our gameplay systems in a strongly narrative and systemic game. You will work closely with design to advance and implement the vision for the gameplay systems. In this role you will sit across the intersection of design, engineering, animation, audio and user experience. You will be expected to be fluent across all of these disciplines and be able to help everyone achieve their respective ambitions. We believe that a truly good gameplay engineer is one of the hardest positions to find and we hope that you are that person.

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Someone who has been a significant contributor as a gameplay engineer on previous AAA games. You should be comfortable and excited to work in an iterative, experimental paradigm. We think you should be familiar with the demands of the role but also still hoping to learn and improve the manifestation of this role. We expect you to push systems development and lead your team to define ambitious goalposts for this project. We also expect that you will be a good mentor for any junior engineers on your team able to help train them into more senior capabilities.

Minimum Requirements:

7+ years industry or related experience

2 or more published titles

Previous experience leading (preferably), or being a strong contributor to a gameplay engineering team

Strong 3D Math skills with expert C/C++ experience

Strong understanding of current data structures, algorithms and methodologies

Wide-range of game application and game engine skills (e.g., AI, physics, camera, animation, audio, etc.)

Current console experience

Strong understanding and familiarity with current Unreal Engine technology desired

If all of this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please apply for this job! We look forward to meeting you.

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2107