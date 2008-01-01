Lead Game Engineer for 3D Printed Vehicles

Company Info:

Divergent 3D has developed a 3D printing solution on the cutting edge of planet-saving manufacturing. Our solution can produce complex structures that are lighter but stronger than those made with traditional approaches, dramatically reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing. Using this technology, we have built the world's first 3D printed super car, The Blade (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6Zjffs793k). We’ve also partnered with PSA Groupe (2nd largest auto manufacturer in Europe http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160915005409/en/PSA-Group-Signs-Strategic-Partnership-Letter-Intent) to build the world's first production 3D printed car.

Job Description:

We are building an IDE (yes, like IntelliJ) for automotive vehicle development. Today automotive engineering involves 10,000+ engineering hours over 3+ years. With the advent of our 3D printed platform we see an opportunity to disrupt this -- to cut that in half and then in half again. We believe that modern Agile approaches, modern game engines, VR, and a modern take on cross departmental collaboration can make a big difference. We will rely on existing solutions from aerospace and multi-physics modeling to do much of the physics while we glue it together in an Unreal or Unity based IDE with just the right amount of novel machine learning.

Talent Required:

You have been a team lead on a game and are an expert in Unreal or Unity. You love to code (70%+) but also enjoy the architectural challenges of building something new. You have a CS degree, know the usual languages (C++, Java, Python, C#) and have extensive 3D expertise (bonus for CUDA expertise). You abhor micromanagement and want the freedom to get things done but know when to ask for help.