Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lead Environment Artist
Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Environment Art Lead, well-versed in leadership and the creation of beautiful worlds. Your hard skills include hard surface and organic modeling, materials, layout and optimization. Your soft skills include the stewardship and leadership of environment artists, identifying areas for their growth, planning and execution. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success.
Hard Skill Requirements
- World building and layout.
- Hard surface and organic modeling.
- Material creation and optimization in Unreal.
- Technical troubleshooting and level optimization.
- Proficiency in Maya, Max or applicable 3D application.
- Proficiency in Substance Painter, Photoshop or equivalent texturing tools.
- Art 2D and 3D pipeline development.
- Working knowledge of Unreal 4.
Soft Skill Requirements
- Ensure the environment art is consistent across levels.
- Plan and set optimization goals for the environment art team.
- Providing constructive feedback to the environment art team.
- Work with Production on long term and short term planning.
- Able to work independently or in small groups to troubleshoot and provide solutions to production issues related to asset creation and migration across platforms
- Work collaboratively with other artists, designers and engineers on a daily basis
Requirements
- Strong demo reel or online portfolio showcasing your most recent work
- 6 + years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title as Lead Environment Artist
- Experience with both console and PC environment art creation
Plusses
- Experience working on projects in VR is a strong plus
- Strong knowledge of complex shaders and physically based rendering.
- Strong eye for lighting
- Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, painting, composition, perspective, etc.)
- BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification
