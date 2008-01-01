BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification

Strong knowledge of complex shaders and physically based rendering.

Experience working on projects in VR is a strong plus

Experience with both console and PC environment art creation

6 + years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title as Lead Environment Artist

Strong demo reel or online portfolio showcasing your most recent work

Work collaboratively with other artists, designers and engineers on a daily basis

Able to work independently or in small groups to troubleshoot and provide solutions to production issues related to asset creation and migration across platforms

Work with Production on long term and short term planning.

Providing constructive feedback to the environment art team.

Plan and set optimization goals for the environment art team.

Ensure the environment art is consistent across levels.

Proficiency in Substance Painter, Photoshop or equivalent texturing tools.

Proficiency in Maya, Max or applicable 3D application.

Material creation and optimization in Unreal.

Job Description Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Environment Art Lead, well-versed in leadership and the creation of beautiful worlds. Your hard skills include hard surface and organic modeling, materials, layout and optimization. Your soft skills include the stewardship and leadership of environment artists, identifying areas for their growth, planning and execution. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message