Lead Engineer - VR and Mobile

To learn if your background aligns with our needs, please email careers@ff0000.com your resume as an attachment and your cover letter and salary requirements in the body of the email. RED is an equal opportunity employer.

Fast learner of complex systems and new technologies.

Ability to work within a schedule in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Extensive experience with iOS and Android platforms.

Ability to self-organize and lead development efforts.

Proven deep knowledge in engines, networking, and graphics (optimization and shaders).

Proven experience with Unity and Unreal.

Expert level understanding of C#.

Mentor and assist junior and intermediate developers to build their skills and maximize the quality of their work.

Contribute to a culture of ownership and continual improvement through knowledge sharing and participation in the Agile development process.

Leave content and build pipelines better than their initial condition.

Effectively apply test driven development to ensure highest game quality throughout its evolution.

Help project managers estimate work, make effective tool choices and process improvements, and identify and mitigate project risks.

Collaborate with producers, designers, artists, QA, and other development teams to ensure games are responsive and engaging.

RED Games is seeking a dynamic, hands-on Lead Games Developer to join our Salt Lake City office. This person will oversee the development and integration of our mobile and VR game applications. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of mobile development, including networking, programmatic art, gameplay systems, code architecture, and best practices. This developer will have a senior level knowledge of C# for iOS/Android and the Unity and Unreal engines

