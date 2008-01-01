Location:
Salt Lake City, Utah
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Android, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, iOS
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Lead Engineer - VR and Mobile
RED Games is seeking a dynamic, hands-on Lead Games Developer to join our Salt Lake City office. This person will oversee the development and integration of our mobile and VR game applications. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of mobile development, including networking, programmatic art, gameplay systems, code architecture, and best practices. This developer will have a senior level knowledge of C# for iOS/Android and the Unity and Unreal engines
Role and Responsibilities:
- Write clear, maintainable code for cross-platform mobile games.
- Collaborate with producers, designers, artists, QA, and other development teams to ensure games are responsive and engaging.
- Help project managers estimate work, make effective tool choices and process improvements, and identify and mitigate project risks.
- Effectively apply test driven development to ensure highest game quality throughout its evolution.
- Leave content and build pipelines better than their initial condition.
- Contribute to a culture of ownership and continual improvement through knowledge sharing and participation in the Agile development process.
- Mentor and assist junior and intermediate developers to build their skills and maximize the quality of their work.
Requirements:
- Expert level understanding of C#.
- 4+ years experience working in mobile game development.
- Proven experience with Unity and Unreal.
- Proven deep knowledge in engines, networking, and graphics (optimization and shaders).
- Ability to self-organize and lead development efforts.
- Extensive experience with iOS and Android platforms.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work within a schedule in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Fast learner of complex systems and new technologies.
- Passion for games.
To learn if your background aligns with our needs, please email careers@ff0000.com your resume as an attachment and your cover letter and salary requirements in the body of the email. RED is an equal opportunity employer.
