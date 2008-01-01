Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Lead Engineer (Unity / Virtual Reality)
Mindshow is an app that lets anybody create a 3D cartoon using the HTC Vive. Characters move with the user's movements and speak with their voice. No code or specialized knowledge is required, allowing Mindshow to unlock people's creativity. We're looking for top developers to help continue developing and elevate our product, smashing tough problems and thinking creatively. Here's a look at what we're building: https://youtu.be/2p9Cx4iX47E.
The ideal candidate is an engineering leader with extensive experience in Unity development, software architecture, a solid portfolio of released AAA game titles, and a passion for VR or AR. You’re team-driven, never territorial, freely give credit to others, and looking for your next fun project to change the world. If this sounds like you, then you’ll love it here… we’ve got some cool stuff for you to work on. Send us your resume.
The Everyday View
- Lead multiple engineering teams in developing VR animation software using Unity for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and other VR platforms
- Implement core product features in Unity and C#, including our story creation sandbox, mocap animation system, content publishing, user incentives, and more!
- Establish and manage the software architecture and coding standards to be best in class and support the continual, long-term evolution of Mindshow
- Maintain high-touch with all parts of our codebase and provide guidance on engineering design
- Collaborate with artists and designers to help develop new features, and contribute original ideas towards all aspects of production and development
- Help lead the charge and meet aggressive schedules with energy and excitement
- Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in virtual reality
The Kind of Person We're Looking For
- An engineering expert in Unity, C#, and game development
- Solid portfolio of three recently shipped Console/PC games or applications using Unity
- Experience leading multiple, cross-disciplinary engineering teams within a professional game development environment
- Experience mentoring and helping more junior members of the team grow
- Expertise developing software platforms / engines that are designed for long-term evolution and innovation
- Experience in most aspects of game technology development: 3D, animation, physics, gameplay, UI/UX, audio/video, AI, networking, and tools
- A passion for learning new technologies
- 5+ years’ work experience on a professional team, outside of college
- A strong communicator and collaborator
- Experience implementing and maintaining engineering best practices in a cross-disciplinary environment
- Cool and fun to work with ;-)
Plusses That Get You Noticed
- Specialized experience with virtual reality SDKs, including SteamVR, OpenVR, and Oculus, is highly desired
- Experience with C++
