Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a full-time Lead Designer. This position is responsible for designing a PC/Console title and building a world-class design team. The Lead Designer duties include contributing to strategic design decisions, managing an entire design team, and designing gameplay.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

Establishing the game vision, collaborating with the Executive Producer.

Working with the leads team on high level game decisions.

Setting a high standard for design excellence within the team, including mentoring and teaching designers on important game concepts.

Directing the combat, level and story designers towards the game vision.

Documenting high level content, system and level designs.

Getting your hands dirty with implementation of content, systems, and levels in a collaborative environment that includes artists and programmers.

Leading iterative playtests and reviewing progress towards the established vision while making strategic and tactical decisions to ensure launch targets are hit.

Establishing development pipeline with design and other departments.

Hiring and managing a full design team from the ground up.

Taking the game through pre-production to launch, and live game…for years into the future.

Interacting with the community to evangelize the game.

Things we'd like to see:

Leadership. The job’s about establishing a game vision and realizing it through collaboration, not only with design but across the entire team. Along the way mentoring, assisting and reviewing the team of designers will be crucial. We need someone with an encouraging personality who can nevertheless steer through pre-production all the way to launch and beyond.

Vision Champion. We’re continually developing the game and the Lead Designer will be a strong collaborator on the ‘big picture’ vision that guides artists, programmers and designers to success.

IP Mastery. We’re expanding existing IP, balancing creating new content while fitting tightly into existing worlds and backstory. Understanding expressions of IP in various media will be key to understanding the licensor and our own game’s place in order to achieve success.

Mastery in one of the design disciplines: combat, level or story.

Experience shipping PC/Console titles. Preferably at least one with a Metacritic of 80+.

Good writing and communication skills.

Experience in MMOs and/or RPG games as a player or designer.

Five or more years of industry experience.

4-year degree required (or equivalent experience in relevant field)

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com