Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist

If you're interested in taking first person shooters to the next level Impulse Gear is looking for you! Impulse Gear is looking for a Lead Concept Artist / Look Development Artist to help push the boundaries of our Virtual Reality worlds! Daily tasks would include developing unique aesthetics for our world's, critiquing and working with 2D/3D artists, creating promotional artwork, and creating artwork for pitches. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a senior/lead concept artist or art director, outstanding communication skills, a strong sense of anatomy, color theory, design, and a passion for Virtual Reality.

This is a full time, on-site position

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with content designers and creatives to create unique aesthetics that are well suited for Virtual Reality.

Imagine new worlds for our upcoming title(s); including creation of races/factions, weapon systems, and environmental zones.

Establish best practices and visual keys for artists.

Create detailed model sheets for production artists to use when creating key game assets.

Review and critique 2D/3D artists work to ensure that we retain a consistent style throughout our games.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of industry experience as a senior/lead concept artist or art director.

Experience working directly with other artists, both 2D and 3D. Must be comfortable critiquing artists work, and presenting concise verbal/visual feedback.

Excellent visual and verbal communication skills.

Ability to quickly establish 'mood pieces' and sketches for quick visual pitches.

Excellent organizational skills.

Experience creating high resolution art that can be used for promotional purposes.

Must be comfortable brainstorming and collaborating with the team.

Passion for Virtual Reality / Gaming.

Pluses:

Experience / Interest in UI design and/or implementation.

Interest in contributing in areas that are not your primary field of focus.

Experience using 2D/3D content creation tools such as Unreal Engine, Substance Painter, Modeling Packages, etc.

This is an exciting opportunity to push Virtual Reality gaming into the future. Come help us to imagine new and exciting visual themes to fuel exciting new experiences for gamers!





----------------





Farpoint Story Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGtLBjQ53tg

Gamer Quotes after playing our first title "Farpoint"

"Both a technical wonder and an amazing experience. I don't know how Impulse Gear have done this. I only care that they have."

"Farpoint is to VR what halo was to FPS..."

"VR done right! Developers take note."



