Tangentlemen is looking for an experienced combat designer to lead its new project’s Combat group. The Lead Combat Designer works with all disciplines to define the combat experience from concept to completion. As the owner of the combat systems, you will be spearheading game design systems, developing battle dynamics and implementing gameplay scenarios including: event construction, event scripting, AI scripting, game balancing, and tuning. Most importantly, our leads must foster a collaborative spirit that encourages everyone to help find the right ideas and the best solutions.

Responsibilities:

● Embrace rapid iterative design through regular focus testing

● Lead a multi-disciplined effort to design and deliver a best-in-class combat experience

● Collaborate with the Lead Designer and design combat systems that achieve the project’s vision and goals

● Work closely with level design, art, animation, and programming team members and unify their needs with the combat design team’s goals.

● Work directly with the programming team to define tools and processes to develop the combat system and AI behaviours

● Work with the Lead Designer to design and implement characters from concept to completion. This includes the creation of character design proposals, and implementation of character animations, props, visuals and sound effects.

● Develop methods to gather data for game balancing and tuning

● Mentor the design team as a whole to ensure that all members are reaching their highest possible potential.

● Define process for training and for communicating best practices.

● Become a conduit of honest and constructive feedback both up and down the chain.

● Act with initiative to solve and communicate problems as they arise.

● Retain a customer focused mindset.

● Conduct regular One on One’s with team.

● Work with management team to complete yearly department performance review

Requirements:

● Minimum of 5 years experience working on Combat and animation systems of a shipped title.

● Deep knowledge of combat games and ability to analyze and compare combat systems from a wide variety of games.

● Expertise implementing neat, well commented network ready Blueprints in Unreal 4.

● Good communication skills – ability to work across multiple disciplines to gather feedback and address cross-functional design issues.

● Passionate player of games with an ability to analyze competitive products for their strengths and weaknesses.

● Maintain positive leadership in the face of shifting goals and challenges.

● Deep understanding of player movement paradigms and AI systems

● Demonstrable experience of creating powerful impactful combat experiences

Preferred Skills:

● Previous experience as a Lead Combat Designer

● Third-person action combat design experience

● Scripting experience on a least one shipped product.

● Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment.

● Animation experience

● Boss design

Provide:

A sample that demonstrates superior game design sensibilities. This can come in several forms including, examples in a shipped title or documentation that demonstrates systems, moves, battle dynamics etc.