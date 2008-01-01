



LEAD COMBAT DESIGNER

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is in search of a highly skilled and experienced Combat Designer with a deep understanding of melee systems across multiple genres.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work with the project Lead Gameplay Designer and Creative Director to define the vision and high-level goals for combat systems

Design, write specifications for and prototype new combat systems

Lead designers, gameplay engineers, artists, and animators in delivering on a best-in-class combat system

Evangelize combat systems to the rest of the team and help develop best practices for other team members working with these systems

Ensure that players can use the combat tools provided to play the game in multiple, equal compelling ways

Analyze, validate and incorporate from feedback from the team and external user testing

Mentor and manage other designers

Lead by example in creating high-fidelity experiences, and hold the rest of the team accountable for doing the same

Define design and review processes, templates, and documentation requirements as necessary

Identify combat design risks and propose mitigations

Foster a culture of innovation and iteration

Work closely with Production to define milestone deliverables and schedules

Lead and participate in cross-disciplinary implantation teams

Play the game on an ongoing basis and be the last line of define for combat quality issues

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years of experience in internal game development, with emphasis on Combat Design

At least 2 shipped titles with stellar melee combat mechanics

Experience with AAA titles required (Open World game experience preferred)

Visual Scripting experience (working knowledge of LUA is a plus)

Experience and deep working knowledge of AI or gameplay systems

Innovative thinker with creative problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal and written and verbal communication skills

Strong understanding of development processes, workflows, and tools

Ability to work in highly collaborative, interdisciplinary, iterative environment, while delivering under deadlines and time constraints

